WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;47;27;ENE;6;58%;31%;3
Bellingham;Chilly with some sun;45;28;ENE;9;38%;25%;3
Bremerton;Partly sunny, chilly;48;32;NNE;8;49%;18%;3
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;NNE;6;44%;18%;3
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;25;NE;8;58%;60%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;NNW;5;47%;18%;3
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun, cold;33;24;SSW;3;60%;63%;2
Ephrata;Clouds and sun, cold;33;25;S;7;63%;81%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;47;29;NE;6;56%;29%;3
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;29;NE;5;54%;21%;3
Friday Harbor;Chilly with some sun;43;34;N;7;52%;14%;3
Hoquiam;Plenty of sunshine;49;31;ENE;9;47%;12%;3
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, chilly;49;28;SE;4;55%;30%;3
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, cold;34;26;N;7;58%;71%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny;47;28;NNE;6;48%;15%;3
Omak;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;29;NE;9;63%;66%;1
Pasco;Very cold;28;23;ESE;6;77%;63%;2
Port Angeles;Sunny, but chilly;42;28;S;5;54%;12%;3
Pullman;Sun and clouds, cold;34;26;ESE;10;72%;58%;3
Puyallup;Partly sunny, chilly;50;30;NE;5;53%;23%;3
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;25;NE;5;50%;13%;3
Renton;Periods of sun;50;33;NNE;7;45%;30%;3
Seattle;Partly sunny, chilly;48;35;NNE;7;48%;26%;3
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;48;32;NE;5;41%;28%;3
Shelton;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;27;ENE;6;42%;13%;3
Spokane;Clouds and sun, cold;36;27;ENE;4;61%;60%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun, cold;32;23;NE;8;67%;61%;2
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, cold;36;27;ENE;4;61%;60%;3
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, cold;27;17;E;6;66%;51%;3
Tacoma;Chilly with some sun;47;33;NE;7;54%;21%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with some sun;46;33;NNE;7;48%;21%;3
Vancouver;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;NE;8;47%;34%;3
Walla Walla;Very cold;26;22;SSE;4;73%;67%;2
Wenatchee;Very cold;29;25;NW;4;68%;81%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;31;N;7;43%;20%;3
Yakima;Very cold;30;22;NNW;4;64%;61%;2
