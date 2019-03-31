WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;67;41;E;6;57%;13%;3

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;43;SE;7;50%;10%;3

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;65;47;NNW;8;62%;39%;2

Chehalis;Spotty showers;62;47;SSE;3;66%;82%;1

Deer Park;Partly sunny;61;35;NNE;6;58%;6%;5

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NW;6;69%;12%;3

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;42;NNW;5;56%;24%;2

Ephrata;Some sun;64;46;N;8;51%;26%;5

Everett;Mostly cloudy;66;43;ENE;7;58%;17%;3

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;62;43;NW;4;78%;44%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;45;NNW;6;57%;14%;3

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;48;E;8;72%;44%;2

Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;63;46;NE;4;70%;84%;1

Moses Lake;Mainly cloudy;66;44;N;8;50%;26%;3

Olympia;Mainly cloudy;60;39;WNW;3;72%;81%;2

Omak;Partly sunny;64;37;NNE;10;47%;0%;5

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;65;46;NE;5;51%;36%;2

Port Angeles;Clouds limiting sun;59;42;S;6;61%;23%;4

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;41;E;6;55%;20%;3

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;66;43;SE;5;70%;44%;2

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;62;41;ENE;5;62%;38%;3

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;47;ENE;7;60%;37%;2

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;49;NNE;8;62%;38%;2

Seattle Boeing;Rather cloudy;65;48;NNE;4;53%;37%;2

Shelton;Rather cloudy;65;41;NW;3;59%;44%;2

Spokane;Partial sunshine;64;39;E;3;51%;5%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;59;37;NE;6;61%;2%;5

Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;64;39;E;3;51%;5%;5

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;49;39;E;4;60%;27%;2

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;45;WNW;5;63%;44%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;61;46;N;4;66%;44%;2

Vancouver;Cooler with showers;59;49;NNW;5;70%;88%;1

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;61;48;ESE;4;57%;37%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;61;43;W;4;56%;27%;5

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NW;6;59%;15%;3

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;63;45;NNE;5;53%;36%;2

