WA Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A little rain;56;45;SSE;10;64%;84%;2
Bellingham;A little rain;57;44;SE;15;60%;81%;2
Bremerton;A little rain;54;44;S;8;80%;86%;2
Chehalis;Occasional rain;55;44;SSE;8;70%;91%;3
Deer Park;Showers around;50;40;S;7;68%;89%;2
Eastsound;A touch of rain;55;46;SE;16;69%;81%;2
Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;55;37;NW;5;64%;78%;1
Ephrata;Inc. clouds;55;41;W;10;58%;74%;3
Everett;Periods of rain;56;45;SSE;11;64%;84%;2
Fort Lewis;A little rain;56;41;SSE;11;83%;91%;1
Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;55;45;SSE;14;67%;83%;2
Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;57;44;SE;17;78%;87%;1
Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;58;46;SE;11;72%;92%;1
Moses Lake;Inc. clouds;57;45;S;8;59%;80%;3
Olympia;Periods of rain;56;39;S;11;70%;91%;2
Omak;Spotty showers;54;40;SSE;10;58%;83%;1
Pasco;Cooler;57;47;SSW;8;59%;91%;2
Port Angeles;Periods of rain;56;39;SSE;6;68%;84%;2
Pullman;Showers around;53;43;SW;10;59%;89%;3
Puyallup;A little rain;57;44;S;7;83%;91%;2
Quillayute;Breezy with rain;55;39;SE;16;77%;92%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;56;46;SSE;8;70%;88%;1
Seattle;A touch of rain;54;46;S;9;71%;86%;2
Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;57;48;SE;10;65%;87%;1
Shelton;Periods of rain;56;39;NNW;8;74%;91%;2
Spokane;Showers around;55;42;SSW;8;56%;90%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;50;40;SW;11;72%;89%;2
Spokane Felts;Showers around;55;42;SSW;8;56%;90%;2
Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;41;34;ESE;5;71%;83%;2
Tacoma;Periods of rain;55;45;S;7;74%;89%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;54;44;S;11;70%;91%;2
Vancouver;Rain at times;57;49;SSE;9;78%;95%;1
Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;SSE;11;54%;84%;3
Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;51;40;W;7;65%;84%;1
Whidbey Island;A little rain;57;46;SE;20;63%;81%;2
Yakima;A thick cloud cover;56;41;SSE;7;57%;82%;1
_____
