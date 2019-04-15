WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;An afternoon shower;56;46;SW;6;63%;83%;1
Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;58;47;SSE;8;64%;80%;2
Bremerton;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;SW;7;72%;66%;2
Chehalis;An afternoon shower;57;44;SSW;5;70%;73%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;57;35;S;7;50%;44%;6
Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;55;47;WSW;5;74%;78%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;60;42;NW;11;49%;42%;5
Ephrata;Partial sunshine;62;45;W;8;46%;29%;5
Everett;An afternoon shower;57;46;S;7;66%;70%;2
Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;SSW;7;85%;79%;2
Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;WSW;6;71%;66%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;56;48;SSW;9;83%;82%;1
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;58;47;SSW;5;75%;83%;2
Moses Lake;Sun and some clouds;63;45;WSW;7;44%;38%;5
Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;57;45;SSW;7;69%;81%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;63;39;S;8;39%;38%;5
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;11;47%;31%;4
Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;54;42;W;5;71%;80%;2
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;54;42;SW;12;65%;44%;3
Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;58;46;SW;6;76%;82%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;54;45;SSW;6;78%;86%;2
Renton;A shower in the p.m.;58;47;SSW;7;67%;79%;2
Seattle;Showers around;57;47;SSW;7;70%;70%;2
Seattle Boeing;Showers around;59;49;SSW;7;63%;81%;2
Shelton;Showers around;57;45;WSW;8;70%;84%;2
Spokane;Sun and some clouds;59;40;SSW;6;52%;44%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;55;38;SW;10;63%;43%;6
Spokane Felts;Sun and some clouds;59;40;SSW;6;52%;44%;6
Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;43;34;WNW;4;74%;86%;5
Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;56;46;SW;7;73%;80%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;57;47;SSW;8;72%;80%;2
Vancouver;A shower in places;59;47;SW;6;72%;74%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SSW;11;59%;41%;3
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;61;45;W;7;46%;39%;5
Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;58;48;SSW;8;66%;74%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;64;42;WSW;6;46%;41%;4
