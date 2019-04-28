WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;62;34;N;6;41%;65%;6
Bellingham;Clouds and sun;63;39;NE;6;46%;36%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;64;39;N;8;43%;34%;7
Chehalis;Partly sunny;66;37;N;5;43%;3%;7
Deer Park;Clouds and sun;57;26;ENE;7;28%;12%;7
Eastsound;Clouds and sun;57;44;NNW;6;65%;21%;6
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;61;37;NW;7;31%;37%;5
Ephrata;Partly sunny;62;41;NNW;10;22%;15%;7
Everett;Partly sunny;62;37;N;7;43%;38%;7
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;65;38;NE;7;54%;40%;7
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;60;44;NW;6;49%;22%;6
Hoquiam;Sunny intervals;62;40;NE;7;57%;13%;7
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;67;40;N;5;46%;33%;7
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;64;37;NNW;9;25%;8%;7
Olympia;Clouds and sun;66;37;NNE;6;44%;33%;7
Omak;Mostly cloudy;61;36;NNE;10;30%;39%;5
Pasco;Partly sunny;67;35;NNE;10;25%;5%;7
Port Angeles;Sun and clouds;60;40;SSW;5;49%;14%;7
Pullman;Partly sunny;55;32;E;8;36%;10%;7
Puyallup;Clouds and sunshine;65;36;NE;6;46%;42%;7
Quillayute;Clouds and sun, nice;62;38;NE;6;49%;5%;7
Renton;Partly sunny;64;41;NNE;7;46%;42%;7
Seattle;Partly sunny;62;43;N;7;45%;42%;7
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;64;45;NE;7;43%;41%;7
Shelton;Clouds and sun;66;35;N;6;43%;27%;7
Spokane;Clouds and sun;58;32;NE;8;27%;7%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;54;31;N;11;31%;6%;7
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;58;32;NE;8;27%;7%;7
Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;46;29;ESE;4;48%;43%;5
Tacoma;Clouds and sunshine;62;40;NE;7;46%;41%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;63;43;NE;7;46%;41%;7
Vancouver;Partly sunny;67;40;NNW;5;38%;14%;7
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;61;37;E;7;38%;4%;7
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;60;40;W;8;30%;35%;5
Whidbey Island;Sun and clouds;61;43;WNW;7;56%;29%;7
Yakima;Clouds and sun;62;37;N;8;24%;31%;7
