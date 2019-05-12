WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;67;47;ENE;6;42%;27%;5
Bellingham;Periods of sun;64;49;SSE;7;60%;27%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;69;48;WSW;6;53%;27%;5
Chehalis;Partly sunny;71;47;WNW;5;52%;44%;5
Deer Park;Warm with some sun;76;46;S;8;40%;3%;8
Eastsound;Partly sunny;62;50;S;7;69%;27%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;78;53;NW;13;26%;19%;8
Ephrata;Warm with some sun;82;53;WNW;8;21%;14%;7
Everett;Partly sunny;67;49;ENE;6;47%;27%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;70;47;WSW;6;63%;27%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;63;50;SSW;7;61%;27%;5
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;59;47;SSW;8;73%;33%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;NW;4;57%;27%;5
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, warm;83;52;SSE;7;27%;8%;7
Olympia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;44;WSW;6;54%;27%;5
Omak;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;W;7;24%;21%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;WSW;10;26%;7%;8
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;60;46;WSW;6;66%;28%;5
Pullman;Warm with some sun;74;51;SW;10;34%;5%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny;71;49;SSW;5;47%;27%;5
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;60;45;N;5;70%;34%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;70;51;S;6;49%;27%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;68;52;SSE;6;49%;27%;5
Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;69;53;WSW;5;52%;27%;5
Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;69;47;WSW;9;56%;28%;5
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;S;9;29%;4%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;74;50;SSW;11;33%;3%;8
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;S;9;29%;4%;7
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;58;45;WNW;5;42%;33%;8
Tacoma;Periods of sun;67;49;WSW;6;54%;27%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;67;49;WSW;6;58%;27%;5
Vancouver;Sun and clouds, nice;72;52;S;5;50%;26%;5
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;S;11;28%;7%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;80;56;WNW;9;24%;19%;7
Whidbey Island;Some sun, pleasant;62;50;WSW;7;67%;27%;5
Yakima;Warm with some sun;81;54;NNW;5;24%;15%;8
