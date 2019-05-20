WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy;65;46;SE;5;63%;36%;3

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;66;50;SSE;7;66%;23%;6

Bremerton;Rather cloudy;67;47;S;6;69%;25%;3

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;66;45;W;6;61%;35%;2

Deer Park;Cloudy;68;45;NE;9;43%;6%;3

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSE;6;74%;19%;6

Ellensburg;Cloudy and breezy;68;48;NW;14;54%;39%;2

Ephrata;Low clouds;70;52;N;11;40%;32%;3

Everett;Cloudy;65;48;E;6;67%;36%;3

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;66;47;NW;5;78%;33%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SW;5;72%;16%;6

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;64;50;WNW;11;73%;27%;3

Kelso-Longview;A shower in places;65;49;WNW;7;69%;46%;3

Moses Lake;Cloudy;71;52;NNE;8;43%;30%;3

Olympia;Cloudy;67;45;WSW;5;63%;31%;3

Omak;Cloudy;72;50;NNE;12;39%;23%;3

Pasco;Rain and drizzle;69;51;S;7;64%;76%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SW;7;67%;13%;6

Pullman;A little a.m. rain;61;44;NNW;10;63%;65%;3

Puyallup;Cloudy;67;47;SE;5;71%;33%;2

Quillayute;Mainly cloudy;64;46;NW;9;68%;10%;6

Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;51;ESE;6;69%;36%;2

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;51;ESE;6;70%;31%;3

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;66;52;N;6;62%;35%;3

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;70;48;SW;5;62%;29%;4

Spokane;Cloudy;70;48;NE;8;39%;9%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;65;48;NE;12;46%;9%;3

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;70;48;NE;8;39%;9%;3

Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;50;43;WSW;4;78%;71%;3

Tacoma;Cloudy;65;49;S;5;69%;30%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;49;NNW;5;69%;30%;3

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;50;NW;6;66%;44%;3

Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;63;48;S;7;65%;81%;2

Wenatchee;Low clouds;70;53;W;11;44%;37%;3

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SW;8;68%;33%;6

Yakima;Showers around;68;48;NNW;8;59%;78%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather