WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower in places;67;50;NW;6;48%;75%;3
Bellingham;Spotty showers;67;53;SSE;11;68%;76%;4
Bremerton;A stray shower;68;49;ESE;5;66%;66%;3
Chehalis;A stray shower;72;48;WSW;5;50%;64%;7
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;82;49;SW;9;47%;5%;9
Eastsound;A stray shower;68;52;SW;9;69%;64%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;78;55;NW;26;40%;8%;9
Ephrata;Partly sunny;87;59;WNW;13;25%;1%;9
Everett;A shower in spots;67;50;N;6;58%;64%;3
Fort Lewis;A shower in places;71;49;SSW;5;82%;65%;4
Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;67;52;WSW;7;65%;64%;4
Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;62;52;NW;15;79%;66%;2
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;70;52;WNW;7;68%;16%;7
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;89;56;WNW;9;30%;1%;9
Olympia;A shower in spots;72;46;WSW;6;64%;64%;5
Omak;Partly sunny;88;55;NNW;10;30%;7%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;89;57;NW;9;35%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;62;47;WSW;14;71%;64%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;50;SW;14;45%;3%;10
Puyallup;A shower in spots;71;50;SW;5;65%;67%;3
Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;60;49;NW;9;76%;65%;2
Renton;Not as warm;69;52;ESE;5;62%;64%;2
Seattle;A shower in spots;68;52;E;5;67%;64%;3
Seattle Boeing;A brief shower;70;54;ENE;5;64%;64%;3
Shelton;A shower in places;72;50;WSW;9;65%;64%;5
Spokane;Mostly sunny;84;56;SW;10;35%;4%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;51;WSW;14;39%;4%;9
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;84;56;SW;10;35%;4%;9
Stampede Pass;Cooler;56;40;W;8;80%;55%;9
Tacoma;A quick shower;69;50;SW;5;68%;65%;3
Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;69;50;SSW;4;72%;65%;3
Vancouver;Some sun returning;73;52;NW;6;57%;14%;9
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSW;11;35%;1%;10
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;84;58;WNW;17;29%;7%;9
Whidbey Island;A shower in places;65;54;W;14;68%;64%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny;87;51;NW;9;33%;3%;9
