WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;87;56;NE;5;53%;3%;7

Bellingham;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;SSE;6;59%;3%;7

Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;NE;5;51%;7%;7

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;86;57;WNW;5;55%;2%;7

Deer Park;Very hot;97;54;NE;5;28%;0%;7

Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SE;5;70%;3%;7

Ellensburg;Very hot;101;66;NW;6;28%;12%;8

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;101;72;NW;6;20%;3%;7

Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;86;57;NNE;5;55%;4%;7

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;89;58;WSW;5;63%;11%;7

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SSW;5;67%;3%;7

Hoquiam;Turning sunny;70;58;WNW;9;87%;3%;7

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;86;60;WNW;6;62%;11%;8

Moses Lake;Very hot;102;66;N;5;23%;1%;7

Olympia;Mostly sunny;89;56;SW;5;54%;8%;7

Omak;Very hot;102;68;NNW;8;20%;1%;7

Pasco;Mostly sunny;104;64;N;4;27%;4%;8

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;W;7;64%;3%;7

Pullman;Very hot;96;61;E;4;22%;2%;8

Puyallup;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;NNW;5;50%;12%;7

Quillayute;Turning sunny;72;54;WNW;5;76%;3%;7

Renton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;NNE;6;53%;11%;7

Seattle;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;NNE;6;53%;10%;7

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;N;5;48%;10%;7

Shelton;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;7;57%;4%;7

Spokane;Very hot;98;64;S;3;26%;2%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;96;63;WSW;5;24%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Very hot;98;64;S;3;26%;2%;7

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;WSW;4;43%;0%;8

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;NNW;5;57%;10%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;86;58;WSW;5;57%;10%;7

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;90;61;NNW;5;53%;15%;8

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;E;6;19%;3%;8

Wenatchee;Very hot;99;73;W;8;26%;8%;7

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;71;56;WSW;7;68%;3%;7

Yakima;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;N;5;28%;12%;8

