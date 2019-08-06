WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;83;56;SW;5;58%;30%;7
Bellingham;Some sun, pleasant;77;57;SSE;8;65%;13%;7
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;84;57;SSW;5;59%;38%;6
Chehalis;Clearing;83;57;WSW;5;56%;6%;5
Deer Park;Sunny and very hot;98;55;E;5;27%;8%;7
Eastsound;Sunny intervals;74;57;SE;8;71%;15%;7
Ellensburg;Sunshine, very hot;98;64;NW;8;32%;29%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;101;69;NW;7;21%;19%;7
Everett;Mostly cloudy;82;57;N;5;58%;32%;5
Fort Lewis;Low clouds breaking;82;55;SW;6;77%;37%;7
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;SSW;6;73%;19%;7
Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;66;57;WNW;9;88%;37%;2
Kelso-Longview;Low clouds may break;79;58;WNW;5;70%;26%;5
Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;102;65;NW;6;23%;15%;7
Olympia;Low clouds breaking;81;54;SW;6;64%;36%;7
Omak;Very hot;102;67;NW;8;18%;17%;7
Pasco;Sunny;103;66;WSW;5;33%;17%;8
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;70;53;W;8;77%;23%;7
Pullman;Very hot;96;61;SW;4;25%;11%;8
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;84;58;WSW;4;61%;38%;6
Quillayute;Low clouds;67;54;NW;5;80%;25%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;84;60;SW;5;59%;42%;6
Seattle;Mainly cloudy;82;59;SSW;5;63%;40%;6
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;82;60;W;5;59%;40%;6
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;81;56;WSW;9;65%;36%;6
Spokane;Very hot;98;64;S;3;26%;6%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very hot;95;61;WSW;5;23%;7%;7
Spokane Felts;Very hot;98;64;S;3;26%;6%;7
Stampede Pass;A t-storm around;78;55;W;4;54%;64%;8
Tacoma;Low clouds breaking;81;57;SW;5;69%;39%;7
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;79;56;SW;5;70%;39%;6
Vancouver;Low clouds breaking;83;61;NNW;5;64%;19%;7
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SE;7;27%;20%;8
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;WNW;8;28%;27%;7
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;70;56;WSW;7;72%;23%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;NNW;5;31%;24%;8
