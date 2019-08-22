WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;73;51;S;5;63%;34%;4
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;70;53;SSE;6;66%;44%;2
Bremerton;Clouds and sun;74;51;NE;5;59%;9%;4
Chehalis;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;W;4;61%;10%;5
Deer Park;Sun and clouds;81;50;SW;6;49%;4%;5
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;68;55;S;5;73%;30%;2
Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;85;58;NW;9;37%;0%;5
Ephrata;Clouds and sun, nice;85;60;WNW;8;34%;0%;5
Everett;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;NNE;6;63%;14%;4
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;76;49;SW;4;76%;7%;5
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;66;53;SW;5;72%;23%;3
Hoquiam;Periods of sun;68;55;WNW;9;75%;27%;5
Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;75;53;NW;5;66%;7%;6
Moses Lake;Sun and clouds, nice;86;58;W;7;36%;0%;6
Olympia;Nice with some sun;75;47;SSW;3;64%;8%;6
Omak;Periods of sunshine;84;56;NNW;8;33%;9%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny;85;60;WSW;5;42%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;50;W;8;68%;33%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;SSW;5;43%;3%;6
Puyallup;Clouds and sun, nice;77;51;NNW;4;57%;7%;5
Quillayute;Partly sunny;68;53;SE;5;70%;33%;3
Renton;Partly sunny;75;55;NE;5;60%;9%;5
Seattle;Periods of sun;73;56;NE;5;60%;8%;5
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;ENE;4;57%;9%;5
Shelton;Partly sunny;75;50;WSW;5;62%;8%;6
Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;S;4;41%;4%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;81;55;SW;7;40%;3%;5
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;S;4;41%;4%;6
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;67;48;W;4;57%;10%;5
Tacoma;Partly sunny;73;53;N;4;61%;8%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;71;52;W;3;67%;8%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny;79;52;NNW;6;54%;5%;6
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;87;64;S;5;36%;1%;6
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun, nice;84;61;WNW;7;36%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;55;W;7;66%;36%;4
Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;86;55;N;4;38%;0%;6
_____
