WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;49;43;SSE;12;74%;87%;0

Bellingham;A little rain;48;42;SSE;17;74%;87%;0

Bremerton;Periods of rain;48;42;SSW;11;78%;87%;1

Chehalis;Periods of rain;47;44;SSW;9;78%;87%;0

Deer Park;Rain/snow showers;36;30;SSW;5;96%;84%;0

Eastsound;A bit of rain;49;43;SSE;14;84%;86%;0

Ellensburg;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;NNW;2;85%;66%;1

Ephrata;Bit of rain, snow;38;26;SW;6;88%;71%;0

Everett;Periods of rain;49;43;SSE;13;74%;86%;0

Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;49;41;S;12;95%;86%;1

Friday Harbor;A little rain;49;43;SSE;15;79%;66%;1

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;49;43;SSW;18;93%;93%;0

Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;49;44;SSE;11;89%;87%;0

Moses Lake;Bit of rain, snow;39;31;SSW;6;86%;82%;0

Olympia;Periods of rain;47;42;S;12;89%;89%;0

Omak;Snow and rain;35;30;SSE;7;87%;88%;0

Pasco;Bit of rain, snow;43;35;SSW;6;82%;67%;1

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;48;38;E;3;89%;84%;0

Pullman;Showers of rain/snow;36;30;SSW;10;88%;67%;0

Puyallup;Periods of rain;51;42;SSW;9;80%;88%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;47;41;SSW;12;95%;90%;0

Renton;Periods of rain;51;43;SSW;10;75%;89%;1

Seattle;Occasional rain;50;44;SSW;11;75%;86%;0

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;51;43;S;13;77%;89%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;46;41;SSW;10;94%;92%;0

Spokane;Rain/snow showers;40;34;S;6;81%;79%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Showers of rain/snow;37;31;SSW;10;98%;74%;0

Spokane Felts;Rain/snow showers;40;34;S;6;81%;79%;0

Stampede Pass;Wet snow;33;29;W;3;88%;89%;1

Tacoma;Periods of rain;48;43;SSW;11;83%;86%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Rain at times;48;42;SSW;12;84%;87%;0

Vancouver;A touch of rain;49;44;SSW;10;70%;89%;1

Walla Walla;Bit of rain, snow;41;35;S;8;84%;64%;0

Wenatchee;Showers of rain/snow;35;27;N;3;87%;73%;1

Whidbey Island;Windy;52;45;SSE;23;71%;83%;0

Yakima;Bit of rain, snow;39;29;SE;3;81%;72%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather