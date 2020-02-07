WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Occasional rain;45;27;NE;5;79%;64%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;47;29;N;4;73%;60%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;47;34;NNE;6;71%;65%;1
Chehalis;A little rain;47;33;NNE;6;69%;57%;1
Deer Park;A snow shower;40;19;N;6;70%;67%;1
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;47;35;NNW;5;80%;61%;1
Ellensburg;Periods of sun;47;24;WNW;18;59%;29%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;50;26;N;10;53%;27%;2
Everett;Occasional rain;46;31;NNE;6;77%;62%;1
Fort Lewis;A little rain;48;32;NE;6;91%;66%;1
Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;46;35;N;7;71%;60%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;49;34;E;14;77%;64%;1
Kelso-Longview;A little rain;48;33;N;7;81%;69%;1
Moses Lake;Rain/snow showers;51;26;N;9;50%;57%;2
Olympia;A little rain;47;31;NNE;8;77%;66%;1
Omak;A thick cloud cover;45;23;N;10;61%;23%;1
Pasco;A passing shower;55;28;NW;12;48%;60%;1
Port Angeles;A bit of rain;47;32;S;8;75%;60%;1
Pullman;Snow showers;40;27;WSW;14;79%;71%;1
Puyallup;A touch of rain;48;32;NE;6;79%;67%;1
Quillayute;A little rain;48;32;NE;8;73%;58%;1
Renton;Occasional rain;48;36;NNE;6;75%;66%;1
Seattle;A little rain;47;37;NNE;6;70%;65%;1
Seattle Boeing;A bit of rain;49;37;NNE;4;75%;65%;1
Shelton;A bit of rain;49;31;S;9;76%;64%;1
Spokane;Rain and snow shower;44;22;NNE;6;67%;59%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Rain and snow shower;41;22;NNE;10;76%;59%;1
Spokane Felts;Rain and snow shower;44;22;NNE;6;67%;59%;1
Stampede Pass;Snow;31;20;WSW;7;93%;89%;1
Tacoma;A touch of rain;47;36;NE;6;77%;66%;1
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;47;36;NE;6;79%;66%;1
Vancouver;A little rain;47;34;NNW;6;74%;68%;1
Walla Walla;A little a.m. rain;47;30;SSE;15;65%;75%;1
Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;47;28;NW;8;56%;28%;2
Whidbey Island;A passing shower;47;36;NNW;10;73%;61%;1
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;53;23;NNW;9;46%;29%;2
_____
