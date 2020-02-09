WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun;47;30;E;5;73%;34%;2
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SSE;2;68%;35%;2
Bremerton;Clouds and sunshine;47;32;S;7;70%;10%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;48;33;N;6;70%;14%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;38;22;SSE;6;72%;7%;2
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;44;37;S;0;82%;33%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;48;28;WNW;3;57%;2%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;46;26;SSW;5;57%;3%;2
Everett;Chilly with some sun;46;30;ENE;5;73%;33%;2
Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;47;31;S;3;89%;9%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;36;NNW;5;77%;13%;2
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;36;WNW;6;82%;28%;2
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;51;33;WNW;4;72%;6%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;48;30;ESE;6;51%;3%;2
Olympia;Periods of sun;46;31;SSW;4;81%;12%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;43;28;SSE;5;55%;4%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;49;29;SSE;2;62%;3%;2
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;45;34;S;3;80%;30%;2
Pullman;Partly sunny;38;27;SE;4;77%;5%;2
Puyallup;Periods of sun;48;31;E;4;82%;13%;2
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;35;N;0;80%;33%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;48;33;ENE;6;72%;30%;2
Seattle;Clouds and sun;48;34;NNE;6;68%;30%;2
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;48;33;SSE;3;72%;30%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;47;32;SW;4;79%;9%;2
Spokane;Periods of sun;41;26;SSE;2;70%;6%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;38;25;SSW;5;79%;5%;2
Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;41;26;SSE;2;70%;6%;2
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;39;27;W;2;75%;13%;2
Tacoma;Clouds and sunshine;45;33;NNE;5;73%;9%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;45;33;S;4;80%;9%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;52;31;NNE;6;58%;3%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;44;30;SE;5;68%;3%;2
Wenatchee;Periods of sunshine;44;30;W;4;60%;3%;2
Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;47;37;SSE;4;67%;33%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;51;26;N;3;53%;2%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather