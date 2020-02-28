WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;47;35;ENE;6;70%;76%;2
Bellingham;Spotty showers;50;35;SSE;7;68%;72%;2
Bremerton;Spotty showers;50;33;NW;6;66%;72%;2
Chehalis;Spotty showers;48;30;SSE;5;69%;70%;1
Deer Park;A shower or two;46;23;NW;11;53%;57%;3
Eastsound;A shower in the a.m.;48;37;W;6;72%;66%;2
Ellensburg;Windy;48;28;WNW;19;53%;35%;3
Ephrata;Partly sunny;52;26;WNW;13;41%;15%;3
Everett;Spotty showers;48;35;ENE;6;69%;88%;2
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;49;31;SSW;10;88%;71%;2
Friday Harbor;A morning shower;49;35;ENE;6;66%;58%;2
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;47;36;NW;12;82%;86%;1
Kelso-Longview;Showers;49;34;SW;5;80%;76%;1
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;54;27;NNW;9;38%;13%;3
Olympia;A shower or two;48;29;SW;9;76%;67%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;53;25;NE;9;43%;20%;3
Pasco;A shower or two;57;26;WSW;13;42%;59%;3
Port Angeles;A shower;48;32;SSW;12;71%;68%;2
Pullman;Winds subsiding;42;27;WSW;17;64%;67%;3
Puyallup;Spotty showers;49;32;S;7;75%;80%;2
Quillayute;Spotty showers;47;32;NW;9;77%;86%;2
Renton;Spotty showers;49;36;SSE;6;67%;80%;2
Seattle;Spotty showers;49;36;SSE;6;66%;81%;2
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;50;36;SSE;8;70%;79%;2
Shelton;A shower;49;30;W;12;76%;67%;2
Spokane;A shower or two;48;27;SSW;11;51%;59%;3
Spokane Fairchild;A shower or two;45;25;WSW;17;60%;58%;3
Spokane Felts;A shower or two;48;27;SSW;11;51%;59%;3
Stampede Pass;Colder with snow;31;25;W;8;90%;86%;2
Tacoma;Spotty showers;48;33;S;8;70%;71%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;47;34;SW;11;75%;72%;2
Vancouver;Rain tapering off;48;35;W;6;70%;89%;2
Walla Walla;A shower or two;50;31;S;14;52%;72%;3
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;49;28;WNW;14;43%;32%;3
Whidbey Island;Showers around;52;40;SW;14;63%;73%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny, cooler;54;25;WNW;10;39%;33%;3
_____
