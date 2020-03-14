WA Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, chilly;50;26;ENE;6;49%;3%;4

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;48;30;NE;14;35%;3%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;47;29;NNE;11;47%;5%;4

Chehalis;Sun and clouds;49;27;NNE;6;51%;27%;2

Deer Park;Not as cold;40;17;NE;11;40%;0%;4

Eastsound;Clouds and sun;43;35;N;14;51%;3%;4

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;42;19;W;9;51%;25%;4

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;40;22;NNW;13;52%;25%;4

Everett;Clouds and sunshine;48;28;NNE;7;49%;3%;4

Fort Lewis;Clouds and sunshine;47;26;ENE;11;64%;11%;4

Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;46;35;N;11;43%;3%;4

Hoquiam;Sun and clouds, cool;51;29;E;9;55%;12%;4

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;47;27;SSE;3;66%;28%;3

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;42;21;N;10;42%;25%;4

Olympia;Partly sunny;47;24;ENE;10;53%;12%;4

Omak;Not as cold;41;21;NNE;15;44%;0%;4

Pasco;P.M. snow showers;40;23;S;9;52%;72%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny, cold;43;27;S;8;55%;4%;4

Pullman;P.M. snow showers;42;22;NNW;7;54%;63%;3

Puyallup;Clouds and sunshine;48;24;NE;8;57%;9%;4

Quillayute;Clouds and sun;49;28;NE;10;45%;4%;4

Renton;Partly sunny;47;29;NNE;9;55%;27%;4

Seattle;Chilly with some sun;45;32;NNE;9;48%;5%;4

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;NE;10;49%;27%;4

Shelton;Cool with some sun;51;25;ENE;10;50%;7%;4

Spokane;Not as cold;40;20;NE;8;50%;1%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Not as cold;37;19;NNE;13;61%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Not as cold;40;20;NE;8;50%;1%;4

Stampede Pass;Not as cold;35;23;ESE;6;64%;66%;4

Tacoma;Clouds and sunshine;46;29;NE;11;51%;27%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;45;31;NNE;14;54%;7%;4

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;44;28;ENE;10;53%;30%;3

Walla Walla;P.M. snow showers;35;23;SSE;5;73%;70%;2

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, cold;38;24;WNW;8;54%;25%;4

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;50;34;NNW;13;44%;3%;4

Yakima;Mostly sunny, cold;41;21;NW;8;45%;44%;4

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather