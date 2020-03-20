WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of sun;58;36;E;6;72%;13%;4
Bellingham;Partly sunny;54;38;SE;5;67%;14%;4
Bremerton;Mostly sunny;58;36;NNE;5;76%;13%;4
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;59;34;NW;4;65%;1%;4
Deer Park;Sun and clouds;56;27;N;6;64%;14%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;50;40;SSE;2;81%;14%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;64;32;WNW;9;46%;0%;4
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;64;36;WNW;6;45%;0%;4
Everett;Partly sunny;56;37;N;6;73%;13%;4
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;58;34;NE;3;83%;13%;4
Friday Harbor;Sun and clouds;51;38;SSW;5;80%;14%;4
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;52;37;S;6;86%;11%;4
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;63;37;NW;3;72%;12%;4
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;NNE;6;49%;0%;4
Olympia;Mostly sunny;58;33;NNW;3;72%;13%;4
Omak;Mostly sunny;57;34;NNE;11;49%;0%;4
Pasco;Sunny and nice;68;34;SSW;4;48%;2%;4
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;53;38;SW;4;70%;13%;4
Pullman;Sunny intervals;56;33;SW;9;54%;27%;2
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;59;34;E;5;77%;12%;4
Quillayute;Partly sunny;54;34;ENE;3;78%;11%;4
Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;58;38;NNE;6;73%;13%;4
Seattle;Mostly sunny;56;39;N;5;73%;13%;4
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;58;39;NE;4;67%;13%;4
Shelton;Mostly sunny;59;35;SW;3;72%;12%;4
Spokane;Clouds and sun;58;33;SW;4;54%;16%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;56;33;W;7;60%;12%;3
Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;58;33;SW;4;54%;16%;2
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;47;30;WSW;3;67%;2%;4
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;56;38;NNE;5;77%;13%;4
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;55;38;NE;4;75%;13%;4
Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;60;36;NNW;5;66%;10%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;61;40;SE;6;48%;13%;4
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;64;37;WNW;7;42%;0%;4
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;55;40;SSE;5;69%;14%;4
Yakima;Nice with sunshine;66;31;NNW;4;40%;0%;4
