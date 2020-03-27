WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Cool with rain;51;43;SE;11;81%;87%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;52;43;SSE;15;77%;87%;1
Bremerton;Chilly with rain;49;42;S;10;88%;88%;1
Chehalis;Occasional rain;51;43;S;7;86%;87%;1
Deer Park;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;SE;7;69%;67%;1
Eastsound;A bit of rain;51;43;S;13;83%;87%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;58;35;SSW;7;54%;72%;1
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;60;40;SSW;10;50%;22%;2
Everett;A little rain;51;44;SSE;13;80%;85%;1
Fort Lewis;A little rain;52;42;S;10;98%;85%;1
Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;52;43;SSE;7;83%;83%;1
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;51;43;SW;14;96%;90%;1
Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;54;44;SSE;10;85%;86%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;44;S;8;48%;18%;2
Olympia;A touch of rain;52;41;S;11;85%;86%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;60;40;SSE;12;47%;38%;2
Pasco;Mainly cloudy;65;47;S;14;46%;33%;2
Port Angeles;A little rain;51;40;WSW;3;80%;85%;1
Pullman;A morning shower;52;39;S;7;64%;55%;1
Puyallup;A touch of rain;52;43;S;8;90%;84%;1
Quillayute;Periods of rain;51;39;SSW;10;89%;92%;1
Renton;A little rain;51;45;S;8;83%;85%;1
Seattle;A bit of rain;51;45;S;10;83%;86%;1
Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;52;45;S;11;80%;85%;1
Shelton;Cool with rain;50;41;SSW;9;92%;89%;1
Spokane;Cloudy with a shower;54;41;S;8;61%;56%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;52;39;SSW;13;67%;42%;1
Spokane Felts;Cloudy with a shower;54;41;S;8;61%;56%;1
Stampede Pass;A little snow;39;33;E;2;89%;91%;1
Tacoma;Occasional rain;50;43;S;9;88%;84%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;49;43;S;11;90%;86%;1
Vancouver;A bit of rain;53;46;S;7;76%;86%;1
Walla Walla;Mainly cloudy;60;45;SSE;11;51%;42%;1
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;60;40;WSW;7;49%;73%;1
Whidbey Island;A little rain;55;46;S;18;71%;84%;1
Yakima;Mainly cloudy;62;37;S;7;46%;43%;1
