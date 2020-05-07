WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunshine;78;48;E;5;44%;2%;7
Bellingham;Sunshine;74;50;SE;7;45%;3%;7
Bremerton;Sunny and warmer;78;51;NNE;9;45%;2%;7
Chehalis;Sunny and warmer;81;47;ENE;7;49%;0%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;ENE;7;49%;0%;8
Eastsound;Sunny;65;50;N;6;61%;3%;7
Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;N;9;34%;0%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;NE;11;30%;0%;8
Everett;Nice with sunshine;76;49;E;5;46%;2%;7
Fort Lewis;Sunny and warmer;79;46;NE;8;56%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;NNE;6;54%;2%;7
Hoquiam;Sunny;76;57;E;14;51%;3%;8
Kelso-Longview;Sunny and warmer;83;51;NE;9;45%;3%;8
Moses Lake;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;NE;9;38%;0%;8
Olympia;Sunny and warmer;80;49;N;9;45%;3%;8
Omak;Sunny and nice;75;47;NE;9;35%;0%;7
Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;ENE;10;41%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Sunny and mild;67;49;SSE;5;53%;3%;7
Pullman;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;7;41%;0%;8
Puyallup;Abundant sunshine;82;46;E;5;48%;2%;7
Quillayute;Sunny and very warm;74;50;ENE;8;46%;3%;7
Renton;Sunny and warmer;80;50;ENE;8;47%;3%;7
Seattle;Sunny and warmer;77;50;NE;8;47%;2%;7
Seattle Boeing;Warmer with sunshine;78;53;NE;9;44%;3%;7
Shelton;Sunny and very warm;79;48;NE;8;44%;3%;8
Spokane;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;E;6;39%;0%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;ENE;10;46%;0%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;E;6;39%;0%;8
Stampede Pass;Sunny and mild;63;46;ESE;9;44%;0%;8
Tacoma;Sunny and warmer;78;49;ENE;8;46%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Warmer with sunshine;75;51;NNE;10;47%;3%;7
Vancouver;Sunny and very warm;81;57;ESE;10;43%;3%;8
Walla Walla;Sunny and warmer;76;45;E;8;38%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;SSE;9;34%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Sunny and mild;68;48;N;7;59%;3%;7
Yakima;Sunny and nice;77;49;N;9;30%;0%;8
_____
