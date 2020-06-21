WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Warmer;75;53;N;6;45%;11%;9
Bellingham;Partial sunshine;71;56;SE;5;62%;19%;9
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;54;NNE;6;56%;6%;9
Chehalis;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;54;N;5;57%;4%;9
Deer Park;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;E;5;51%;0%;9
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;68;56;ESE;5;72%;21%;9
Ellensburg;Sunny and warmer;88;59;NW;8;32%;0%;9
Ephrata;Sunny and nice;87;63;SSW;5;32%;0%;9
Everett;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;54;NNW;5;52%;10%;9
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, warmer;79;53;NE;5;70%;5%;9
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;67;52;S;5;71%;18%;9
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;71;54;NW;8;64%;8%;9
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;58;NNW;6;56%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Sunshine;89;62;SE;6;34%;0%;9
Olympia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;55;NNE;4;55%;5%;9
Omak;Sunshine and nice;88;61;SE;8;33%;1%;9
Pasco;Sunny and very warm;91;58;SE;4;35%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;55;W;6;65%;16%;9
Pullman;Sunny and nice;77;54;E;3;50%;0%;10
Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;NNE;5;52%;4%;9
Quillayute;Partly sunny;67;52;N;5;65%;22%;6
Renton;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;56;NNE;6;55%;6%;9
Seattle;Lots of sun, warmer;76;57;NNE;6;57%;5%;9
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;78;59;NE;5;54%;6%;9
Shelton;Partly sunny, warmer;80;53;ESE;4;58%;6%;9
Spokane;Sunny and nice;80;55;SSE;4;42%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;78;55;S;6;49%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;80;55;SSE;4;42%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Brilliant sunshine;70;52;WSW;4;51%;7%;10
Tacoma;Partly sunny, warmer;77;54;NNE;6;56%;5%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Nice with sunshine;76;55;NE;4;61%;5%;9
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;58;NNW;6;51%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Sunny and nice;85;62;ESE;5;37%;0%;10
Wenatchee;Sunshine, pleasant;88;64;WNW;8;30%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;64;54;WSW;6;72%;15%;9
Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;N;4;28%;0%;9
_____
