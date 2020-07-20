WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;83;58;NNW;6;65%;3%;8

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;SSE;5;70%;4%;8

Bremerton;Partly sunny;84;59;NNE;6;56%;3%;8

Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;89;58;NW;5;50%;2%;9

Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;89;53;NE;5;39%;1%;8

Eastsound;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;SE;7;77%;4%;8

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NW;8;29%;0%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;W;10;21%;0%;9

Everett;Partly sunny;83;58;N;6;64%;3%;8

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;85;56;NNW;7;69%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Sun and clouds, nice;74;54;SSE;6;72%;3%;8

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;WNW;7;78%;4%;8

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warm;89;58;W;7;57%;4%;9

Moses Lake;Very hot;98;65;NE;7;26%;0%;9

Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;WSW;6;54%;3%;8

Omak;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;N;11;24%;1%;8

Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;NNW;4;28%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;W;6;67%;3%;8

Pullman;Plenty of sun;89;57;SE;4;37%;0%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;88;59;NNW;5;52%;3%;8

Quillayute;Partly sunny;74;55;NW;6;73%;4%;8

Renton;Partly sunny;85;62;NNE;6;59%;3%;8

Seattle;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;6;59%;3%;8

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;62;NNE;7;55%;3%;8

Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;SW;5;61%;3%;8

Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ESE;3;33%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;6;30%;1%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ESE;3;33%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;80;56;W;4;47%;2%;9

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNW;6;57%;3%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;84;59;N;6;58%;3%;8

Vancouver;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;NNW;6;49%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;97;69;ESE;5;26%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;WNW;9;27%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;WSW;7;73%;3%;8

Yakima;Very hot;98;66;N;5;27%;0%;9

