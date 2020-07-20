WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;83;58;NNW;6;65%;3%;8
Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;SSE;5;70%;4%;8
Bremerton;Partly sunny;84;59;NNE;6;56%;3%;8
Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;89;58;NW;5;50%;2%;9
Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;89;53;NE;5;39%;1%;8
Eastsound;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;SE;7;77%;4%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;NW;8;29%;0%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;W;10;21%;0%;9
Everett;Partly sunny;83;58;N;6;64%;3%;8
Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;85;56;NNW;7;69%;3%;8
Friday Harbor;Sun and clouds, nice;74;54;SSE;6;72%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;WNW;7;78%;4%;8
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warm;89;58;W;7;57%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Very hot;98;65;NE;7;26%;0%;9
Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;WSW;6;54%;3%;8
Omak;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;N;11;24%;1%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;NNW;4;28%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;W;6;67%;3%;8
Pullman;Plenty of sun;89;57;SE;4;37%;0%;9
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;88;59;NNW;5;52%;3%;8
Quillayute;Partly sunny;74;55;NW;6;73%;4%;8
Renton;Partly sunny;85;62;NNE;6;59%;3%;8
Seattle;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;6;59%;3%;8
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;84;62;NNE;7;55%;3%;8
Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;SW;5;61%;3%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ESE;3;33%;2%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;6;30%;1%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ESE;3;33%;2%;9
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;80;56;W;4;47%;2%;9
Tacoma;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNW;6;57%;3%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;84;59;N;6;58%;3%;8
Vancouver;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;NNW;6;49%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;97;69;ESE;5;26%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;WNW;9;27%;0%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;WSW;7;73%;3%;8
Yakima;Very hot;98;66;N;5;27%;0%;9
