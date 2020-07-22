WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A t-storm in spots;70;52;NNW;5;69%;55%;5
Bellingham;A morning t-storm;69;55;SSE;11;71%;65%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;72;54;SSE;7;68%;15%;5
Chehalis;Partly sunny;72;53;WSW;5;57%;9%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;84;51;SW;9;38%;2%;8
Eastsound;A morning t-storm;70;56;SW;10;71%;63%;5
Ellensburg;Windy;82;57;NW;22;36%;3%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;89;60;WNW;11;27%;1%;8
Everett;Partly sunny;71;54;NNW;6;68%;44%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;53;SSW;8;83%;13%;6
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;68;53;SW;8;72%;36%;5
Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;64;54;WNW;11;79%;17%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;6;69%;12%;6
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;91;58;WNW;9;29%;0%;8
Olympia;Partly sunny;71;52;SW;8;65%;14%;6
Omak;Mostly sunny;91;56;WNW;8;25%;4%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;57;NW;9;29%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Low clouds breaking;65;52;W;9;72%;19%;5
Pullman;Nice with sunshine;81;50;SW;10;37%;12%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;7;62%;13%;5
Quillayute;Low clouds breaking;64;52;NW;6;81%;74%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;73;57;SW;7;66%;17%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;71;57;E;7;66%;16%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;59;ENE;6;62%;17%;5
Shelton;Partly sunny;72;51;SW;11;68%;15%;6
Spokane;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSW;10;33%;3%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;85;52;WSW;13;33%;2%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSW;10;33%;3%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;63;46;W;7;68%;11%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;70;55;SW;7;67%;15%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;70;53;SSW;7;70%;15%;5
Vancouver;Some sun;75;54;NNW;5;58%;8%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;88;58;S;12;27%;3%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;87;61;WNW;14;28%;4%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;53;W;9;70%;33%;6
Yakima;Mostly sunny;89;55;NNW;8;28%;0%;9
_____
