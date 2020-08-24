WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Lots of sun, nice;75;47;N;6;66%;4%;6

Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;51;ESE;6;65%;4%;5

Bremerton;Nice with some sun;77;50;NNE;5;57%;4%;6

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;78;49;NW;5;52%;7%;6

Deer Park;Partly sunny;88;49;SW;7;29%;2%;6

Eastsound;Periods of sun;69;55;ESE;5;70%;4%;5

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;85;56;NW;15;34%;1%;6

Ephrata;Partly sunny;90;59;NW;8;26%;1%;6

Everett;Nice with sunshine;75;49;NNW;5;63%;4%;6

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNW;4;68%;4%;6

Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;69;51;SSW;5;70%;4%;6

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;68;52;NW;10;75%;4%;6

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;6;60%;4%;6

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;92;59;NW;7;26%;1%;6

Olympia;Mostly sunny;78;48;WSW;4;54%;4%;6

Omak;Lots of sun, warm;91;59;N;6;25%;2%;6

Pasco;Partly sunny;94;59;WNW;7;32%;2%;6

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;68;50;W;6;66%;4%;6

Pullman;Partly sunny;85;55;SSW;7;29%;4%;6

Puyallup;Sunshine, pleasant;79;49;NNE;5;52%;3%;6

Quillayute;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;E;6;67%;4%;6

Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;NNE;6;55%;4%;6

Seattle;Mostly sunny;75;54;NNE;5;58%;3%;6

Seattle Boeing;Sunshine and nice;77;55;NE;4;52%;4%;6

Shelton;Nice with some sun;78;49;SW;5;59%;3%;6

Spokane;Partly sunny;89;58;SSW;7;28%;2%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;88;56;SSW;11;25%;3%;6

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;89;58;SSW;7;28%;2%;6

Stampede Pass;Sunshine;66;47;W;5;56%;5%;6

Tacoma;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NNE;5;59%;4%;6

Tacoma Narrows;Sunshine and nice;75;52;NNE;3;59%;4%;6

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;NNW;6;49%;4%;6

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;89;65;SSW;8;26%;3%;6

Wenatchee;Sunshine and nice;88;61;WNW;9;30%;0%;6

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;49;W;6;70%;4%;6

Yakima;Turning sunny, warm;91;56;N;6;30%;0%;6

