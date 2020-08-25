WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;NE;6;65%;3%;5
Bellingham;Nice with some sun;70;52;SSE;6;67%;4%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;ENE;5;60%;3%;6
Chehalis;Partly sunny;79;51;W;5;59%;2%;6
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;85;43;SW;6;31%;0%;6
Eastsound;Some sun, pleasant;68;55;SSE;5;73%;4%;5
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;86;55;NW;12;31%;0%;6
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;87;54;NW;6;27%;0%;6
Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;NNE;6;64%;3%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;79;48;NE;5;70%;3%;6
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;69;51;SSW;5;68%;3%;5
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;10;75%;3%;6
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;78;53;NW;7;63%;3%;6
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;89;54;WNW;5;27%;0%;6
Olympia;Partly sunny;78;48;N;4;58%;3%;6
Omak;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;N;7;23%;0%;5
Pasco;Sunny and delightful;91;53;WNW;3;32%;0%;6
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;68;51;W;6;69%;4%;5
Pullman;Sunny and nice;83;48;N;6;33%;0%;6
Puyallup;Partly sunny;79;50;NE;5;55%;3%;6
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;68;52;NNW;6;64%;4%;2
Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;77;54;NE;6;57%;3%;6
Seattle;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;NE;6;60%;3%;6
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;76;56;NE;6;54%;3%;6
Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;78;50;SSW;5;62%;3%;6
Spokane;Mostly sunny, nice;87;52;S;5;30%;2%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;85;49;WSW;8;28%;0%;6
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, nice;87;52;S;5;30%;2%;6
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;66;45;W;5;57%;0%;6
Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;NNE;6;61%;3%;6
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;74;52;NE;5;62%;3%;6
Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;NNW;6;52%;3%;6
Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;SE;7;27%;0%;6
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;WNW;8;27%;0%;6
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;50;W;6;72%;4%;5
Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;89;53;N;5;27%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather