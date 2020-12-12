WA Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;44;37;SE;7;78%;90%;0 Bellingham;Periods of rain;43;39;ESE;6;81%;90%;0 Bremerton;Periods of rain;44;37;S;6;89%;83%;0 Chehalis;Periods of rain;43;36;S;6;91%;83%;0 Deer Park;Morning flurries;31;23;ENE;4;83%;90%;0 Eastsound;Occasional rain;45;41;SE;7;82%;87%;0 Ellensburg;A few flurries;34;24;NNW;3;81%;80%;0 Ephrata;A snow shower;34;25;W;5;88%;85%;0 Everett;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;39;SE;8;77%;88%;0 Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;46;38;SSW;4;100%;84%;0 Friday Harbor;A touch of rain;44;39;SSE;8;82%;84%;0 Hoquiam;Rain at times;47;40;WSW;8;91%;88%;0 Kelso-Longview;A little rain;44;39;SSE;8;93%;83%;0 Moses Lake;Snow;34;25;W;5;83%;82%;0 Olympia;A little rain;44;38;S;6;92%;83%;0 Omak;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;SSE;3;87%;82%;0 Pasco;A bit of a.m. snow;36;29;SE;4;90%;78%;1 Port Angeles;A bit of rain;44;38;SSW;3;88%;81%;0 Pullman;Morning flurries;33;28;S;12;80%;87%;0 Puyallup;Periods of rain;46;37;S;5;93%;84%;0 Quillayute;Periods of rain;46;39;SW;6;67%;90%;0 Renton;Periods of rain;46;39;S;6;80%;86%;0 Seattle;Periods of rain;46;40;S;6;78%;84%;0 Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;45;41;SSW;5;85%;86%;0 Shelton;Occasional rain;44;38;SW;2;98%;85%;0 Spokane;Morning flurries;34;29;N;2;87%;90%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Morning flurries;31;25;SW;5;99%;90%;0 Spokane Felts;Morning flurries;34;29;N;2;87%;90%;0 Stampede Pass;Snow;29;27;SW;4;91%;94%;0 Tacoma;Periods of rain;45;40;SSW;5;90%;80%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;44;40;SSW;4;89%;84%;0 Vancouver;Periods of rain;43;38;SSW;5;83%;88%;0 Walla Walla;Rain and snow shower;34;29;S;4;89%;88%;0 Wenatchee;Snow;31;25;NNE;3;92%;81%;0 Whidbey Island;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;42;ESE;14;75%;81%;0 Yakima;A little a.m. snow;35;24;WSW;2;86%;62%;0 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather