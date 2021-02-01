WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Spotty showers;43;37;ESE;11;83%;91%;1 Bellingham;Spotty showers;45;38;ESE;10;89%;87%;1 Bremerton;Spotty showers;43;38;SSE;9;88%;91%;1 Chehalis;Spotty showers;47;38;S;8;77%;92%;1 Deer Park;Snow showers;43;30;S;7;84%;79%;1 Eastsound;Spotty showers;46;41;ESE;8;86%;86%;1 Ellensburg;Remaining cloudy;44;32;NE;4;73%;44%;1 Ephrata;Breezy in the p.m.;50;33;SSW;11;68%;30%;1 Everett;Spotty showers;43;38;SE;12;82%;90%;0 Fort Lewis;Showery;45;36;S;7;99%;94%;1 Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;46;41;ESE;6;81%;83%;1 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;45;38;S;12;86%;94%;1 Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;47;39;SSE;8;87%;93%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;39;S;7;55%;29%;1 Olympia;Spotty showers;46;37;S;9;87%;92%;1 Omak;Cloudy and mild;43;32;SE;6;79%;36%;1 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;55;37;SSE;13;59%;66%;1 Port Angeles;A shower;45;36;W;3;84%;83%;1 Pullman;Snow showers;43;32;S;11;79%;75%;1 Puyallup;Spotty showers;46;36;SSE;7;92%;90%;1 Quillayute;Spotty showers;44;35;SSE;7;88%;89%;1 Renton;Showers;45;38;SE;8;84%;94%;1 Seattle;Spotty showers;44;39;SE;9;82%;91%;1 Seattle Boeing;Showers;46;39;S;9;84%;94%;1 Shelton;Showers;44;36;S;6;92%;94%;1 Spokane;Rain and drizzle;46;33;S;10;74%;69%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy;44;30;SW;16;86%;42%;1 Spokane Felts;Rain and drizzle;46;33;S;10;74%;69%;1 Stampede Pass;Cloudy, snow showers;32;26;ENE;3;94%;87%;1 Tacoma;Spotty showers;43;37;S;8;92%;91%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;44;37;S;8;87%;93%;1 Vancouver;Spotty showers;46;39;SSW;8;79%;92%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;51;39;SSE;12;66%;55%;1 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;42;31;NE;4;81%;44%;1 Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;47;40;SE;12;82%;82%;1 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;50;34;SE;9;61%;44%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather