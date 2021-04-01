WA Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;52;36;ENE;6;62%;27%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy;52;39;ENE;7;62%;40%;1 Bremerton;Cloudy;54;34;NNE;5;73%;20%;2 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;56;35;NW;5;61%;12%;1 Deer Park;Partly sunny;61;32;SSW;8;46%;0%;5 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;51;40;NNE;4;62%;42%;2 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;62;35;WNW;14;43%;2%;5 Ephrata;Sun and clouds;64;37;NW;8;35%;0%;5 Everett;Cloudy;52;36;NNW;6;66%;26%;2 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;55;34;NE;5;71%;14%;2 Friday Harbor;Cloudy and chilly;50;39;SSW;6;74%;41%;1 Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;51;37;ENE;7;70%;20%;3 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;59;37;N;3;64%;7%;3 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;68;36;N;7;38%;0%;5 Olympia;Cloudy;56;33;NNW;4;62%;14%;2 Omak;Partly sunny;64;36;SE;10;36%;2%;5 Pasco;Mostly sunny;71;40;W;6;39%;0%;5 Port Angeles;Low clouds;48;37;SE;5;64%;31%;2 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;61;40;SSW;8;45%;2%;4 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;56;35;E;5;66%;16%;3 Quillayute;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;ENE;5;66%;31%;1 Renton;Cloudy;55;36;NNE;6;63%;20%;2 Seattle;Cloudy;53;37;NNE;6;66%;19%;2 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;55;38;N;5;60%;22%;2 Shelton;Cloudy;55;34;WNW;6;62%;18%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny;64;38;SSE;8;40%;2%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the p.m.;62;35;WSW;12;45%;0%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;64;38;SSE;8;40%;2%;5 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;43;31;W;4;73%;7%;5 Tacoma;Cloudy;52;35;NNW;6;69%;18%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;52;37;NNE;5;62%;18%;2 Vancouver;Clouds and sunshine;61;40;N;5;58%;6%;5 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;66;45;SSE;7;42%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Periods of sun;62;38;NW;9;40%;3%;5 Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;51;41;N;6;58%;34%;2 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;67;38;NNW;6;37%;1%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather