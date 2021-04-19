WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;70;39;NNE;6;54%;10%;6 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;66;45;SE;5;51%;7%;6 Bremerton;Sunshine and warm;74;41;NNE;7;53%;7%;6 Chehalis;Partly sunny;74;40;N;5;42%;0%;6 Deer Park;Plenty of sunshine;62;26;ENE;7;43%;0%;6 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;60;46;SE;3;67%;7%;6 Ellensburg;Sunny and beautiful;70;35;NNW;6;28%;1%;6 Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;68;39;ENE;8;23%;1%;6 Everett;Mostly sunny;70;40;NNW;6;56%;9%;6 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;73;40;NE;5;43%;7%;6 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;63;43;SSW;5;67%;9%;6 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;63;43;NNW;8;71%;7%;6 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warm;75;43;N;4;47%;4%;6 Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;72;34;NE;9;33%;0%;6 Olympia;Partly sunny, warm;74;40;N;5;41%;7%;6 Omak;Sunny and nice;70;40;ESE;7;27%;3%;6 Pasco;Sunny and delightful;72;35;NNE;9;26%;0%;6 Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;63;44;SW;5;50%;8%;6 Pullman;Sunny and beautiful;62;33;E;10;28%;0%;6 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;76;39;N;5;53%;6%;6 Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;40;N;6;61%;8%;5 Renton;Periods of sun, warm;73;44;NNE;6;54%;9%;6 Seattle;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;6;57%;8%;6 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, mild;71;48;N;5;41%;9%;6 Shelton;Partly sunny, warm;73;39;SSE;5;47%;6%;6 Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;64;34;E;6;30%;0%;6 Spokane Fairchild;Plenty of sun;62;32;ESE;9;31%;0%;6 Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;64;34;E;6;30%;0%;6 Stampede Pass;Sunny and mild;57;40;SE;3;38%;0%;6 Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;72;41;NNE;6;55%;7%;6 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNE;6;44%;7%;6 Vancouver;Partly sunny, warm;76;44;NNW;6;41%;4%;6 Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;66;39;E;7;29%;0%;6 Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;68;43;W;5;28%;3%;6 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;61;45;W;6;62%;9%;6 Yakima;Sunny and beautiful;70;37;NNW;8;23%;0%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather