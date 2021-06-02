WA Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Not as warm;69;51;NW;6;54%;11%;7 Bellingham;Sun and some clouds;68;51;SSE;11;70%;14%;7 Bremerton;Not as warm;71;50;ESE;6;61%;8%;7 Chehalis;Not as warm;72;47;WSW;5;63%;13%;6 Deer Park;Partly sunny and hot;93;51;SSW;10;33%;2%;9 Eastsound;Sun and some clouds;67;51;SSE;8;74%;14%;8 Ellensburg;Windy;87;58;NW;21;32%;0%;9 Ephrata;Hot;96;62;NW;11;21%;0%;9 Everett;Not as warm;69;52;N;7;58%;28%;7 Fort Lewis;Not as warm;74;48;SW;7;62%;27%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;66;50;SW;8;68%;8%;8 Hoquiam;Breezy in the p.m.;62;49;NW;12;80%;9%;4 Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;73;48;WNW;6;67%;9%;7 Moses Lake;Very hot;101;61;WSW;9;22%;0%;9 Olympia;Partial sunshine;73;44;SW;7;62%;27%;7 Omak;Hot;95;58;NNW;10;25%;2%;9 Pasco;Very hot;100;62;NW;8;26%;4%;9 Port Angeles;Partly sunny, cooler;61;47;W;11;76%;6%;7 Pullman;A t-storm around;87;57;SW;9;34%;45%;9 Puyallup;Not as warm;74;49;WSW;5;59%;6%;8 Quillayute;Partly sunny, cooler;60;47;NW;8;80%;6%;5 Renton;Partly sunny, cooler;71;52;NE;6;62%;28%;7 Seattle;Not as warm;69;52;ENE;6;64%;9%;7 Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;71;53;NE;5;68%;28%;7 Shelton;Partial sunshine;71;46;SW;10;69%;8%;7 Spokane;Record-tying heat;94;61;SW;9;28%;3%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and warm;92;56;WNW;12;26%;3%;9 Spokane Felts;Record-tying heat;94;61;SW;9;28%;3%;9 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;65;44;W;7;64%;9%;9 Tacoma;Not as warm;71;49;SW;6;63%;6%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;70;48;SW;6;74%;6%;8 Vancouver;Not as warm;77;51;NNW;7;53%;6%;8 Walla Walla;A t-storm around;94;64;SSW;10;27%;45%;9 Wenatchee;Very warm;92;62;WNW;14;27%;2%;9 Whidbey Island;Breezy in the p.m.;62;51;W;12;75%;9%;8 Yakima;Hot;96;57;N;8;24%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather