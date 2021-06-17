Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;SSW;7;45%;4%;9

Bellingham;Sunshine and nice;69;55;SSE;7;61%;7%;9

Bremerton;Sunshine, pleasant;73;49;ENE;6;53%;3%;9

Chehalis;Sunny;75;49;WNW;5;59%;7%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;86;52;WSW;6;32%;1%;9

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;4;73%;8%;9

Ellensburg;Warm, becoming windy;87;59;NW;15;28%;0%;9

Ephrata;Sunny and hot;91;64;NW;7;21%;0%;9

Everett;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;N;7;51%;4%;9

Fort Lewis;Nice with sunshine;75;49;N;5;55%;4%;9

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSW;5;67%;7%;9

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, breezy;65;54;NW;14;72%;5%;5

Kelso-Longview;Sunlit and pleasant;76;51;WNW;7;60%;4%;9

Moses Lake;Sunny and hot;95;62;NW;7;22%;0%;9

Olympia;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;WSW;4;58%;4%;9

Omak;Mostly sunny;90;60;NNW;8;25%;0%;9

Pasco;Hot with sunshine;95;60;NW;3;28%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;64;52;W;10;69%;7%;9

Pullman;Sunny and very warm;85;55;SE;5;32%;0%;10

Puyallup;Sunny;76;50;NE;6;49%;3%;9

Quillayute;Sun and clouds;63;51;NW;8;75%;9%;4

Renton;Sunshine and nice;74;51;NE;7;52%;4%;9

Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;NE;7;53%;3%;9

Seattle Boeing;Nice with sunshine;73;53;NE;6;57%;4%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny;75;47;SW;7;61%;4%;9

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;SSE;3;31%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;87;54;SSW;5;29%;1%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;SSE;3;31%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Sunshine;64;44;W;5;56%;6%;10

Tacoma;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NE;6;55%;4%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and beautiful;72;50;N;5;64%;4%;9

Vancouver;Sunshine;80;54;NNW;7;45%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;91;62;SSE;5;26%;0%;10

Wenatchee;Warm, turning breezy;89;63;WNW;10;26%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;64;53;W;9;72%;6%;9

Yakima;Sunny and hot;92;61;NNW;5;24%;0%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather