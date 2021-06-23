Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sun and some clouds;78;60;NW;6;50%;5%;9

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;SSE;6;61%;7%;9

Bremerton;Partly sunny;81;58;NNE;5;55%;3%;9

Chehalis;Partial sunshine;80;56;NW;4;60%;16%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;NNE;5;34%;1%;9

Eastsound;Partial sunshine;70;60;N;4;75%;6%;9

Ellensburg;Breezy and very warm;90;64;NW;16;34%;0%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;NNW;10;26%;0%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;NNW;6;55%;5%;9

Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;80;58;NNE;4;59%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;S;5;67%;6%;9

Hoquiam;Some sun returning;69;57;WNW;8;78%;7%;5

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;81;58;WNW;5;61%;2%;9

Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;97;74;N;7;26%;0%;9

Olympia;Nice with some sun;80;57;NNW;4;60%;3%;9

Omak;Hot;94;68;N;13;28%;1%;9

Pasco;Very hot;98;68;WNW;6;30%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;72;57;W;5;66%;4%;9

Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;84;61;SSE;10;34%;0%;10

Puyallup;Partly sunny;83;58;NNE;5;53%;2%;9

Quillayute;Clouds breaking;70;55;NW;5;75%;5%;5

Renton;Partly sunny, warm;82;61;NNE;6;52%;3%;9

Seattle;Partial sunshine;79;62;NNE;6;56%;3%;9

Seattle Boeing;Sun and some clouds;80;63;NNE;4;57%;4%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny;81;54;SW;5;63%;2%;9

Spokane;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;ENE;6;32%;0%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;NNE;7;32%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;ENE;6;32%;0%;9

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;69;56;W;6;64%;25%;7

Tacoma;Partly sunny;80;58;NNE;5;57%;3%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;NNE;4;64%;3%;9

Vancouver;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;NNW;6;48%;2%;9

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;SE;9;26%;0%;10

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;WNW;12;30%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;W;7;69%;6%;9

Yakima;Mostly sunny and hot;95;68;NNW;7;27%;0%;9

_____

