Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;74;55;SW;6;49%;27%;9

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;71;58;SSE;13;71%;22%;8

Bremerton;Not as warm;72;53;SSW;8;66%;10%;9

Chehalis;Not as warm;70;57;W;5;63%;13%;6

Deer Park;Sunny and hot;92;54;NW;7;26%;1%;9

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;72;57;SSW;13;70%;16%;8

Ellensburg;Very windy;87;60;NW;26;34%;40%;9

Ephrata;Very hot;95;64;WNW;13;24%;3%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;WNW;7;53%;23%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, cooler;71;54;SW;10;68%;6%;7

Friday Harbor;Nice with sunshine;70;53;SSW;9;72%;17%;9

Hoquiam;Low clouds;64;56;WNW;10;82%;36%;2

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;72;56;NW;5;71%;8%;9

Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;96;61;NW;10;22%;2%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny, cooler;72;51;SW;9;72%;7%;7

Omak;Sunny and very warm;92;63;NNW;11;26%;24%;9

Pasco;Sunny and hot;99;62;WNW;12;31%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;52;WNW;10;71%;17%;9

Pullman;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;WSW;12;34%;0%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;54;SW;7;60%;6%;9

Quillayute;Low clouds;62;53;WNW;7;83%;41%;2

Renton;Not as warm;73;58;SW;8;60%;13%;9

Seattle;Not as warm;70;56;SSW;8;63%;11%;9

Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;72;57;SSW;10;68%;13%;9

Shelton;Breezy and cooler;67;53;WSW;15;76%;12%;7

Spokane;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;29%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;93;59;W;10;27%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;29%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Cooler with a shower;65;48;W;6;67%;42%;9

Tacoma;Cooler with some sun;67;53;SW;9;70%;8%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;67;53;SSW;10;78%;8%;9

Vancouver;Not as warm;77;56;NNW;5;53%;6%;9

Walla Walla;Sunny, breezy, warm;94;64;SSW;15;26%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Windy with a shower;92;64;WNW;17;30%;40%;9

Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;66;55;WSW;10;74%;20%;7

Yakima;Sunny and very hot;95;59;NNW;10;27%;0%;9

_____

