WA Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Very warm;90;61;NE;7;43%;6%;8

Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;SSE;5;63%;8%;7

Bremerton;Sunny and hot;91;63;NE;8;43%;3%;8

Chehalis;Hot with sunshine;93;62;N;6;40%;1%;8

Deer Park;Very hot;100;64;NE;5;22%;0%;8

Eastsound;Sunny and nice;77;62;SE;6;65%;8%;7

Ellensburg;Very hot;103;71;NNW;6;25%;0%;8

Ephrata;Very hot;104;80;NNW;7;17%;0%;8

Everett;Plenty of sun;87;62;N;7;46%;5%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;89;63;NNE;7;45%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SSW;6;58%;7%;7

Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;NW;9;74%;3%;8

Kelso-Longview;Sunny and hot;95;64;NW;8;47%;3%;8

Moses Lake;Very hot;104;73;NE;7;19%;0%;8

Olympia;Hot;94;61;N;6;47%;3%;8

Omak;Very hot;105;76;N;8;18%;0%;8

Pasco;Very hot;108;70;N;6;28%;4%;8

Port Angeles;Sunny, nice and warm;78;60;W;6;52%;5%;8

Pullman;Very hot;99;64;NNE;4;21%;1%;8

Puyallup;Sunny and hot;92;63;NNE;6;40%;3%;8

Quillayute;Partly sunny;75;55;N;8;70%;3%;8

Renton;Hot with sunshine;90;66;NNE;8;46%;3%;8

Seattle;Sunny and very warm;86;65;NNE;8;47%;3%;8

Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;87;67;NE;7;49%;3%;8

Shelton;Sunny and hot;95;61;SW;6;47%;3%;8

Spokane;Very hot;101;69;N;3;24%;0%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;100;69;NW;5;21%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Very hot;101;69;N;3;24%;0%;8

Stampede Pass;Sunny and hot;90;68;SW;2;36%;4%;8

Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;87;63;NNE;7;46%;3%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Warm with sunshine;85;62;NNE;8;52%;3%;8

Vancouver;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;NNW;7;38%;3%;8

Walla Walla;Very hot;105;75;E;7;19%;2%;8

Wenatchee;Very hot;102;77;W;6;24%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Sunshine, pleasant;69;58;W;8;70%;7%;7

Yakima;Very hot;103;75;N;5;24%;1%;8

