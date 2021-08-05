WA Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Showers around;70;55;NNE;4;66%;64%;6 Bellingham;Showers around;72;58;SSE;11;70%;70%;6 Bremerton;Not as warm;75;55;SSW;5;67%;80%;7 Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;75;57;W;5;58%;66%;7 Deer Park;Not as hot;86;56;SSW;10;45%;2%;6 Eastsound;Showers around;74;57;SW;10;61%;65%;6 Ellensburg;Windy, not as warm;79;59;NW;21;49%;14%;7 Ephrata;Not as hot;86;62;WNW;14;38%;3%;7 Everett;Not as warm;70;57;NNE;5;70%;66%;6 Fort Lewis;Showers around;76;56;SW;10;63%;64%;7 Friday Harbor;A morning shower;71;55;SSW;8;68%;71%;6 Hoquiam;A morning shower;68;58;WSW;9;78%;55%;4 Kelso-Longview;A shower in the a.m.;74;57;WNW;5;77%;60%;4 Moses Lake;Not as hot;87;60;W;11;38%;1%;7 Olympia;A shower in the a.m.;74;53;SW;9;67%;60%;7 Omak;Not as hot;89;63;SSE;9;33%;3%;7 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;89;63;WNW;13;44%;0%;8 Port Angeles;A morning shower;66;52;W;12;70%;72%;7 Pullman;Not as warm;79;55;WSW;12;53%;7%;7 Puyallup;Not as warm;78;56;SW;7;61%;60%;7 Quillayute;A morning shower;67;55;SSE;6;77%;75%;3 Renton;Showers around;77;60;SW;6;60%;64%;7 Seattle;Not as warm;73;59;SW;5;69%;60%;7 Seattle Boeing;Not as warm;75;59;ESE;5;68%;60%;7 Shelton;A morning shower;74;55;WSW;13;64%;73%;7 Spokane;Not as hot;84;61;SW;12;41%;4%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy, not as hot;85;57;WSW;15;40%;4%;8 Spokane Felts;Not as hot;84;61;SW;12;41%;4%;7 Stampede Pass;A little a.m. rain;63;50;WNW;7;84%;70%;5 Tacoma;A shower in the a.m.;74;56;SW;8;66%;60%;7 Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;71;54;SW;10;69%;60%;7 Vancouver;Not as warm;77;60;N;5;68%;60%;4 Walla Walla;Breezy;84;64;SSW;15;45%;1%;7 Wenatchee;Breezy and cooler;83;63;WNW;15;42%;12%;7 Whidbey Island;Showers around;66;56;WSW;12;69%;77%;6 Yakima;Not as hot;85;60;NW;10;43%;9%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather