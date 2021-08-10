WA Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Very warm and humid;86;62;ENE;6;62%;2%;7 Bellingham;Partly sunny, humid;82;63;SSW;6;73%;2%;7 Bremerton;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;NNE;7;55%;2%;7 Chehalis;Partly sunny and hot;90;66;NNE;6;49%;0%;7 Deer Park;Partly sunny and hot;95;61;NNW;6;31%;0%;7 Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;NNW;10;71%;2%;7 Ellensburg;Very hot;102;66;NW;5;36%;1%;7 Ephrata;Very hot;101;76;N;5;30%;0%;7 Everett;Mostly sunny, humid;83;62;NNE;6;62%;2%;7 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NNE;8;53%;3%;7 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;NNW;6;68%;2%;7 Hoquiam;Warmer with some sun;82;66;S;7;66%;5%;5 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;NNW;6;52%;3%;7 Moses Lake;Very hot;100;73;N;6;28%;0%;7 Olympia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;NNE;8;53%;3%;7 Omak;Very hot;101;72;N;11;30%;0%;7 Pasco;Very hot;102;66;SE;3;38%;0%;7 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;78;64;SE;7;63%;4%;7 Pullman;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;N;7;31%;0%;7 Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;NE;6;50%;3%;7 Quillayute;Clouds and sun, warm;81;63;NNE;6;66%;6%;6 Renton;Partly sunny;86;66;NNE;7;57%;2%;7 Seattle;Partly sunny;84;66;NNE;7;56%;2%;7 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;8;58%;2%;7 Shelton;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;ENE;7;54%;3%;7 Spokane;Very hot;97;66;NNW;6;34%;0%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;97;65;N;8;30%;0%;7 Spokane Felts;Very hot;97;66;NNW;6;34%;0%;7 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;86;67;WSW;3;50%;0%;7 Tacoma;Partly sunny;86;63;NE;7;55%;3%;7 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;83;63;NNE;9;62%;3%;7 Vancouver;Very hot;98;69;N;6;44%;2%;7 Walla Walla;Very hot;99;73;ESE;6;26%;0%;7 Wenatchee;Very hot;100;73;WNW;7;36%;1%;7 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;69;59;NW;7;77%;2%;7 Yakima;Sunny and very hot;101;71;N;5;34%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather