WA Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Very warm and humid;86;62;ENE;6;62%;2%;7

Bellingham;Partly sunny, humid;82;63;SSW;6;73%;2%;7

Bremerton;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;NNE;7;55%;2%;7

Chehalis;Partly sunny and hot;90;66;NNE;6;49%;0%;7

Deer Park;Partly sunny and hot;95;61;NNW;6;31%;0%;7

Eastsound;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;NNW;10;71%;2%;7

Ellensburg;Very hot;102;66;NW;5;36%;1%;7

Ephrata;Very hot;101;76;N;5;30%;0%;7

Everett;Mostly sunny, humid;83;62;NNE;6;62%;2%;7

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NNE;8;53%;3%;7

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;NNW;6;68%;2%;7

Hoquiam;Warmer with some sun;82;66;S;7;66%;5%;5

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;NNW;6;52%;3%;7

Moses Lake;Very hot;100;73;N;6;28%;0%;7

Olympia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;NNE;8;53%;3%;7

Omak;Very hot;101;72;N;11;30%;0%;7

Pasco;Very hot;102;66;SE;3;38%;0%;7

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;78;64;SE;7;63%;4%;7

Pullman;Partly sunny and hot;94;61;N;7;31%;0%;7

Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;NE;6;50%;3%;7

Quillayute;Clouds and sun, warm;81;63;NNE;6;66%;6%;6

Renton;Partly sunny;86;66;NNE;7;57%;2%;7

Seattle;Partly sunny;84;66;NNE;7;56%;2%;7

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;8;58%;2%;7

Shelton;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;ENE;7;54%;3%;7

Spokane;Very hot;97;66;NNW;6;34%;0%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;97;65;N;8;30%;0%;7

Spokane Felts;Very hot;97;66;NNW;6;34%;0%;7

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny, warmer;86;67;WSW;3;50%;0%;7

Tacoma;Partly sunny;86;63;NE;7;55%;3%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;83;63;NNE;9;62%;3%;7

Vancouver;Very hot;98;69;N;6;44%;2%;7

Walla Walla;Very hot;99;73;ESE;6;26%;0%;7

Wenatchee;Very hot;100;73;WNW;7;36%;1%;7

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;69;59;NW;7;77%;2%;7

Yakima;Sunny and very hot;101;71;N;5;34%;0%;7

