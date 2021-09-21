Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Not as warm;67;48;NNW;4;74%;42%;2

Bellingham;Clearing, a shower;66;50;SSE;5;83%;61%;2

Bremerton;Some sun, a shower;67;50;NNE;5;73%;41%;2

Chehalis;Some sun, a shower;68;55;NW;5;75%;41%;3

Deer Park;Clouds and sun, nice;72;37;WNW;5;51%;0%;3

Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;64;51;N;3;79%;42%;2

Ellensburg;Breezy;73;47;NW;17;54%;8%;3

Ephrata;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NW;8;44%;2%;3

Everett;Not as warm;68;49;NNW;4;72%;42%;2

Fort Lewis;A stray shower;69;49;SW;5;68%;48%;1

Friday Harbor;Clearing, a shower;63;49;SSE;4;78%;61%;2

Hoquiam;A shower or two;64;51;WNW;9;84%;60%;2

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;70;50;W;4;70%;26%;2

Moses Lake;Nice with some sun;77;43;NW;6;44%;0%;4

Olympia;A shower in places;68;52;WSW;6;74%;51%;1

Omak;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;NNE;6;48%;8%;3

Pasco;Partly sunny;81;49;WNW;6;49%;0%;4

Port Angeles;A shower or two;63;48;WSW;5;77%;58%;1

Pullman;Some sun, pleasant;72;46;WSW;9;39%;0%;3

Puyallup;Some sun, a shower;68;49;NNE;5;67%;41%;2

Quillayute;A shower or two;62;46;N;5;88%;57%;1

Renton;A shower in places;66;50;NNE;5;76%;57%;2

Seattle;A shower in spots;65;52;NNE;5;77%;42%;2

Seattle Boeing;Some sun, a shower;66;53;SE;4;72%;42%;2

Shelton;A shower in places;68;50;WSW;6;76%;41%;2

Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;73;46;SSW;5;44%;0%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;75;44;W;8;42%;0%;3

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;73;46;SSW;5;44%;0%;4

Stampede Pass;A couple of showers;55;43;W;5;78%;70%;4

Tacoma;A shower in spots;67;49;NNE;4;74%;42%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;66;50;SW;4;80%;42%;2

Vancouver;Not as warm;74;52;NNW;5;63%;10%;2

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;76;53;S;9;37%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Some sun, pleasant;74;50;WNW;10;47%;7%;4

Whidbey Island;A stray shower;62;50;WSW;6;76%;51%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny, nice;77;43;NNW;6;52%;4%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather