WA Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A few showers;54;44;S;6;73%;92%;1

Bellingham;A few showers;55;43;SSE;7;83%;80%;1

Bremerton;A few showers;56;44;NE;7;78%;70%;2

Chehalis;A shower or two;57;39;SSW;7;62%;56%;3

Deer Park;Cooler;58;31;E;8;63%;26%;3

Eastsound;A few showers;56;46;W;7;79%;85%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;60;34;NW;10;49%;19%;3

Ephrata;Partly sunny;63;35;NW;8;39%;4%;3

Everett;Brief showers;55;44;SSW;6;73%;90%;1

Fort Lewis;A shower or two;57;40;SSW;8;73%;66%;2

Friday Harbor;Periods of sun;56;45;S;7;72%;44%;1

Hoquiam;Brief showers;59;43;NW;9;73%;77%;2

Kelso-Longview;Brief p.m. showers;58;40;NW;6;82%;84%;1

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;63;34;SSW;9;39%;0%;3

Olympia;A shower or two;57;38;SSW;9;81%;67%;2

Omak;Partly sunny;63;35;E;8;42%;30%;3

Pasco;Not as warm;67;36;SSW;10;43%;2%;3

Port Angeles;Brief showers;54;41;WSW;4;76%;76%;2

Pullman;Cooler with some sun;54;35;ESE;8;57%;25%;3

Puyallup;A shower or two;58;41;SSW;7;79%;68%;2

Quillayute;A shower in spots;57;39;ENE;4;82%;60%;2

Renton;A shower or two;56;45;S;7;74%;68%;2

Seattle;A shower or two;55;45;SW;7;74%;66%;2

Seattle Boeing;A shower or two;57;45;S;7;73%;68%;2

Shelton;A shower or two;56;40;W;7;80%;68%;2

Spokane;Cooler;60;38;SSE;8;52%;26%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cooler;60;34;SSW;12;52%;26%;3

Spokane Felts;Cooler;60;38;SSE;8;52%;26%;3

Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;41;32;W;3;85%;65%;3

Tacoma;A shower or two;55;42;SW;8;82%;66%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A shower or two;54;43;SSW;8;83%;68%;2

Vancouver;A shower or two;60;42;NNW;6;74%;68%;2

Walla Walla;Cooler with some sun;62;40;SE;10;43%;25%;4

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;62;37;WNW;7;43%;31%;3

Whidbey Island;A shower or two;56;46;W;11;74%;66%;2

Yakima;Sun and clouds;64;30;NNW;6;53%;12%;3

