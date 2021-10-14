Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy, p.m. showers;56;54;ESE;6;79%;99%;1

Bellingham;Showers around;57;52;SSE;12;90%;91%;1

Bremerton;Cloudy, p.m. showers;57;52;SSW;7;85%;94%;1

Chehalis;Low clouds;62;50;S;6;67%;44%;1

Deer Park;Rain and drizzle;55;35;E;6;72%;54%;1

Eastsound;Showers around;57;53;SSE;13;89%;92%;1

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;61;38;WNW;4;62%;15%;1

Ephrata;Mainly cloudy;59;39;NE;5;67%;9%;1

Everett;Cloudy, p.m. showers;56;54;SE;7;79%;100%;1

Fort Lewis;Showers around;60;51;S;7;80%;70%;1

Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;56;51;SE;8;84%;90%;1

Hoquiam;A shower in the p.m.;60;55;S;12;86%;69%;1

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;49;SSE;6;80%;23%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;37;E;6;60%;6%;1

Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;60;48;S;8;85%;66%;1

Omak;A passing shower;56;42;SE;6;68%;64%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;68;40;S;6;56%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Showers around;56;48;WNW;3;86%;90%;1

Pullman;Warmer;58;40;SE;7;61%;2%;2

Puyallup;A p.m. shower or two;62;50;S;5;76%;66%;1

Quillayute;Downpours;57;52;SSE;12;96%;100%;1

Renton;A couple of showers;58;52;S;5;78%;76%;1

Seattle;Showers around;57;54;S;6;81%;91%;1

Seattle Boeing;Showers around;59;52;S;7;83%;78%;1

Shelton;Showers around;58;48;SSW;7;90%;76%;1

Spokane;Cloudy;58;41;SE;5;70%;30%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;56;38;SSE;8;73%;29%;1

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;58;41;SE;5;70%;30%;1

Stampede Pass;Rain and drizzle;46;38;ESE;1;95%;69%;1

Tacoma;Showers around;58;51;SSW;5;80%;70%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Showers around;56;50;SSW;7;91%;73%;1

Vancouver;Cloudy;64;45;SE;5;70%;13%;2

Walla Walla;Milder;66;45;SE;6;47%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;57;42;NW;5;65%;22%;1

Whidbey Island;Showers around;59;54;SSE;19;80%;93%;1

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;64;37;N;3;67%;3%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather