WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with showers;55;48;SW;11;72%;99%;1 Bellingham;Breezy with showers;55;49;SSW;14;84%;90%;1 Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;54;47;SW;10;77%;97%;1 Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;56;48;WSW;9;76%;88%;1 Deer Park;Showers around;50;41;SW;8;77%;90%;1 Eastsound;Breezy with showers;55;49;SW;15;87%;77%;1 Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;54;39;NNW;6;73%;85%;1 Ephrata;Decreasing clouds;55;41;SW;12;71%;42%;1 Everett;Showers;55;48;SW;12;72%;96%;1 Fort Lewis;Showers;56;47;SW;12;81%;89%;1 Friday Harbor;Showers;55;49;SW;10;78%;92%;1 Hoquiam;Breezy with rain;57;50;WSW;15;84%;91%;1 Kelso-Longview;Rainy times;57;48;SW;11;88%;91%;1 Moses Lake;Decreasing clouds;56;47;SSW;10;62%;39%;1 Olympia;Showers;55;46;SW;13;91%;91%;1 Omak;Cloudy;54;39;SSE;9;71%;44%;1 Pasco;A shower in the p.m.;61;50;SSW;12;60%;62%;1 Port Angeles;Rain;55;45;SW;5;82%;91%;1 Pullman;Showers around;51;43;SSW;10;74%;94%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy with showers;57;48;SW;9;80%;92%;1 Quillayute;Periods of rain;54;46;SW;12;95%;89%;1 Renton;Cloudy with showers;55;49;SW;8;75%;93%;1 Seattle;Cloudy with showers;54;50;SW;9;77%;94%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy with showers;56;48;SSW;11;84%;93%;1 Shelton;Rain;54;45;WSW;10;93%;92%;1 Spokane;Showers around;52;44;SSW;11;75%;84%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;51;38;SW;16;84%;73%;1 Spokane Felts;Showers around;52;44;SSW;11;75%;84%;1 Stampede Pass;Chilly with snow;40;35;WSW;2;99%;93%;1 Tacoma;Cloudy with showers;54;48;SW;10;84%;90%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Showers;53;47;SW;12;91%;91%;1 Vancouver;Showers;58;51;SW;8;79%;96%;1 Walla Walla;Showers around;58;49;SSW;12;59%;91%;1 Wenatchee;Mainly cloudy;52;43;WSW;6;75%;73%;1 Whidbey Island;Showers;57;50;SW;20;77%;90%;1 Yakima;Cloudy;56;39;SSW;8;82%;44%;1