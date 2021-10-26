WA Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A little rain;56;48;E;8;70%;100%;1 Bellingham;Occasional rain;55;48;SE;10;81%;94%;1 Bremerton;Occasional rain;56;48;SE;9;76%;93%;1 Chehalis;Occasional rain;57;49;SSE;6;68%;89%;1 Deer Park;Partly sunny;52;43;S;9;62%;44%;2 Eastsound;A bit of rain;55;50;SE;10;82%;94%;1 Ellensburg;A stray shower;55;41;NE;11;64%;61%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;57;44;SW;11;58%;39%;2 Everett;A little rain;57;48;ESE;9;70%;100%;1 Fort Lewis;A little rain;55;49;SE;8;80%;89%;1 Friday Harbor;A little rain;55;48;SE;6;77%;96%;1 Hoquiam;A little rain;57;53;ESE;9;80%;95%;1 Kelso-Longview;A bit of rain;56;52;SSE;6;86%;72%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;59;48;S;10;46%;36%;2 Olympia;Occasional rain;55;49;SE;7;87%;95%;1 Omak;Rather cloudy;56;41;SE;8;62%;91%;2 Pasco;Breezy in the a.m.;64;51;S;13;54%;26%;2 Port Angeles;A bit of rain;55;46;E;5;75%;96%;1 Pullman;Breezy;52;44;SSW;16;66%;44%;3 Puyallup;A little rain;57;50;ESE;7;74%;84%;1 Quillayute;A touch of rain;54;47;ESE;6;89%;97%;1 Renton;Occasional rain;56;50;ESE;8;75%;89%;1 Seattle;A bit of rain;56;50;ESE;8;74%;93%;1 Seattle Boeing;A bit of rain;56;50;ESE;10;79%;89%;1 Shelton;A touch of rain;54;47;ENE;7;89%;94%;1 Spokane;Clouds and sun;55;46;S;11;64%;44%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy;53;42;SSW;15;73%;43%;2 Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;55;46;S;11;64%;44%;2 Stampede Pass;A little rain;39;36;E;5;97%;91%;1 Tacoma;A little rain;55;49;ESE;8;80%;90%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;53;49;ESE;9;87%;90%;1 Vancouver;A little rain;58;54;S;5;77%;83%;1 Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;59;51;SE;13;58%;44%;2 Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;55;43;N;9;59%;44%;2 Whidbey Island;Occasional rain;57;50;SE;10;76%;95%;1 Yakima;Periods of sun;60;44;NE;6;62%;44%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather