WA Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Some sun returning;45;39;SSE;5;83%;44%;1 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;45;38;SE;6;82%;35%;1 Bremerton;Clouds breaking;47;37;SSW;6;87%;44%;1 Chehalis;Low clouds;47;39;SW;5;79%;38%;1 Deer Park;A bit of a.m. snow;39;31;SSW;5;89%;61%;0 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;47;42;S;6;73%;33%;1 Ellensburg;Bit of rain, snow;44;33;WNW;9;75%;61%;1 Ephrata;Rain and snow shower;41;27;W;6;81%;56%;1 Everett;Some sun returning;45;39;SSE;6;81%;44%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;48;37;SSW;5;83%;44%;1 Friday Harbor;Some sun returning;45;43;SW;6;74%;33%;1 Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;50;42;NW;10;79%;42%;1 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;51;42;WSW;5;84%;55%;1 Moses Lake;Rain and snow shower;44;32;SSW;6;70%;56%;1 Olympia;Low clouds;46;36;SW;5;90%;44%;0 Omak;Considerable clouds;44;29;SE;7;72%;29%;1 Pasco;A little a.m. rain;44;34;SSW;4;91%;64%;1 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;37;WSW;5;78%;32%;1 Pullman;Morning rain, cloudy;39;32;WSW;8;93%;98%;0 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;46;38;SSW;5;95%;44%;1 Quillayute;Partly sunny;47;40;WNW;5;84%;60%;1 Renton;Clouds breaking;47;38;S;5;85%;44%;1 Seattle;Clouds breaking;46;38;S;5;83%;44%;1 Seattle Boeing;Some sun returning;49;39;SSE;4;79%;44%;1 Shelton;Cloudy and chilly;46;36;WSW;6;90%;44%;0 Spokane;Bit of rain, snow;42;34;S;2;90%;74%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Bit of rain, snow;38;28;SSW;5;96%;72%;0 Spokane Felts;Bit of rain, snow;42;34;S;2;90%;74%;0 Stampede Pass;Morning snow, cloudy;33;26;WNW;3;90%;84%;1 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SW;5;89%;44%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;46;39;SSW;5;88%;44%;1 Vancouver;Showers around;52;43;SSW;6;76%;70%;1 Walla Walla;Rain and drizzle;41;35;S;6;96%;93%;0 Wenatchee;Rain and snow shower;42;29;WNW;5;82%;57%;1 Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;48;41;SSE;9;70%;88%;1 Yakima;Bit of rain, snow;42;27;NNW;4;90%;62%;1