WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Fog to sun;48;36;NNE;6;83%;29%;1

Bellingham;Low clouds;47;36;N;3;97%;12%;1

Bremerton;Fog to sun;49;39;NE;5;86%;8%;2

Chehalis;Fog to sun;48;39;N;5;91%;0%;2

Deer Park;Low clouds may break;39;24;NW;3;99%;2%;1

Eastsound;Low clouds;48;40;NNW;2;96%;12%;1

Ellensburg;Fog in the morning;45;29;NW;8;64%;0%;2

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;43;28;NW;5;81%;0%;2

Everett;Fog to sun;47;37;NNW;6;84%;29%;1

Fort Lewis;Fog to sun;52;37;NNE;4;83%;7%;2

Friday Harbor;Areas of low clouds;48;40;NNW;3;83%;12%;1

Hoquiam;Areas of morning fog;52;40;NE;8;84%;4%;2

Kelso-Longview;Fog, then sun;53;38;N;5;83%;4%;2

Moses Lake;Low clouds;43;29;N;5;89%;0%;1

Olympia;Fog to sun;51;38;N;4;87%;6%;2

Omak;Mostly cloudy;40;29;NE;4;80%;0%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;57;33;WNW;3;73%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;49;38;SE;4;86%;8%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny;48;31;SW;8;76%;1%;1

Puyallup;Fog to sun;51;37;NNE;4;93%;6%;2

Quillayute;Fog in the morning;50;36;NNE;3;91%;8%;1

Renton;Fog, then sun;51;40;NNE;5;85%;9%;2

Seattle;Fog to sun;49;41;NNE;5;86%;8%;2

Seattle Boeing;Fog to sun;52;41;NNE;4;84%;9%;2

Shelton;Low clouds, then sun;50;36;NNE;3;91%;6%;2

Spokane;Fog in the morning;45;30;SSW;3;84%;3%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Fog in the morning;42;26;WNW;5;97%;2%;1

Spokane Felts;Fog in the morning;45;30;SSW;3;84%;3%;1

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;42;32;WSW;4;76%;0%;2

Tacoma;Fog to sun;50;39;NNE;4;89%;8%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Fog to sun;50;40;NNE;4;90%;8%;2

Vancouver;Fog in the morning;54;39;N;6;74%;3%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;56;34;S;6;69%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Areas of morning fog;40;31;WNW;4;78%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Clouds, then sun;50;40;NW;6;87%;11%;2

Yakima;Freezing fog;53;29;NW;3;65%;0%;2

