SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

917 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...12 to 14 ft, decreasing to 10 to 12 ft Saturday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 430 am Saturday. Seas 15 ft with breakers

possible.

* SECOND EBB...Around 445 PM Saturday. Seas 13 ft with breakers

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

