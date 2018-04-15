WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

835 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM

TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 7 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 3 PM to 7 PM PDT

Sunday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...8 to 9 ft through Sunday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Sunday. Seas 12 ft with breakers

with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Sunday. Seas 12 ft with breakers

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

