WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:12 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...
which is in effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday
night.
* WIND...West 20 to 30 knots this evening, easing to 15 to 25
knots on Monday morning, then rising to 25 to 35 knots late
Monday afternoon through Monday night.
* WIND WAVES...3 to 5 feet this evening, 2 to 4 feet Monday
morning, building to 4 to 6 feet on Monday afternoon and
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 knots, highest south of the San Juan
Islands.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet, highest south of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
