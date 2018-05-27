WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 PM PDT Sun May 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...

which is in effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday

night.

* WIND...West 20 to 30 knots this evening, easing to 15 to 25

knots on Monday morning, then rising to 25 to 35 knots late

Monday afternoon through Monday night.

* WIND WAVES...3 to 5 feet this evening, 2 to 4 feet Monday

morning, building to 4 to 6 feet on Monday afternoon and

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 knots, highest south of the San Juan

Islands.

* WIND WAVES...2 to 4 feet, highest south of the San Juan

Islands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

