WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

806 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 30 knots. Strongest winds south of the

San Juan Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots easing to 5 to 15 knots in the

morning then rising to 25 to 35 knots from late Tuesday

afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots easing to 5 to 15 knots in the

morning then rising to 25 to 35 knots from late Tuesday

afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 30 knots. Strongest winds south of the

San Juan Islands.

