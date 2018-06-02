WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND...West rising to 15 to 25 kt easing after midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

