WA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:41 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds increasing to 15 to 25 knots late
this afternoon and continuing into tonight. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this
evening.
* COMBINED SEAS...6 to 8 feet building to 10 feet with breakers
possible during the maximum ebb current around 1030 am this
morning.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate becoming rough during the morning ebb.
* FIRST EBB...1030 am today.
* SECOND EBB...1145 pm tonight.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT
this evening.
* SEAS...west swell 10 feet.
* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
