WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

307 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE

FUCA UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. The Gale

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots this

evening before easing later tonight. Waves will build into the 4

to 6 foot range before subsiding later tonight.

* TIMING...Winds are anticipated to reach gale force between 9 PM

and 11 PM PDT tonight. The gale force winds are anticipated to

be brief or last about two to three hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE

U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds will rise to 20 to 30 knots this

evening before easing later tonight. Waves will build to 3 to 5

feet this evening and then subside overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

