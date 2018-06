WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

847 PM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.

